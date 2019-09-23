Home

Cumerford-Hurd Funeral Home
428 West McClure Avenue
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 682-6616
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Cumerford-Hurd Funeral Home
428 West McClure Avenue
Peoria, IL 61604
View Map
Lois Ritt

Lois Ritt Obituary
Lois Ritt
PEORIA - Lois K. (Gries) Ritt of Peoria passed away after a brief illness on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Ritt of Peoria; and her sister, Betty Smith of Metamora. Lois is also survived by her two sons and their families, including Tim Witzig and Frank Maiocco of Glen Ridge, NJ, and Sam and Katie Witzig of West Orange, NJ, and their son, Eli.
Lois was a host of the television show Romper Room, first in Peoria, and later in St. Louis, MO. She started a family during this time and moved to New Jersey. She would later return to Peoria and resided there for the rest of her life. She will be deeply missed by those mentioned, as well as nieces and a nephew across several states who remember happy times with Aunt Lois.
A memorial visitation will be held at Cumerford-Hurd Funeral Home, 428 West McClure Avenue, Peoria, IL, on Thursday, September 26, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon.
In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to the ASPCA.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 23 to Sept. 25, 2019
