Lois Schad

PEORIA — Lois P. Schad, 98, of Peoria passed away at 10:08 p.m. on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.

Lois was born in Peoria, Illinois, on October 21, 1920, a daughter of Kirk H. Powell and Sophia May (Moushon) Powell. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Kathryn Jenkins, her niece Janet Jenkins and her loving husband, Wayne Schad. Lois and Wayne were married on June 10, 1955, in Peoria, Illinois.

Lois is survived by her second cousin, Susan Powell Hollenbeck of Mountain Home, AR; Wayne's niece Kathleen (Robert) Boutaugh of Millinocket, ME; Wayne's nephew, Pastor David (Cindy) Schad of Ridgecrest, CA; cousin Jim (Judy) Schad of Burbank, CA; and also several great- and great-great nieces and nephews of Wayne Schad.

Lois is loved by a special group of friends; Steve, Jane and Pierce Cover, Bob and Donna Day, Chasatie Pitts, Elmer Smith, Jim and Rosemary Stuttle, Fred Wild, Jef (Lois's favorite go to guy), Tonda, and Jessica Thompson, and her beloved helper and dear friend, Michael Thompson.

Lois graduated from Dickinson Business School and began her career as an executive secretary in downtown Chicago. She later joined Wayne as a photography assistant at Schad School Photography, taking school pictures for the majority of schools in central Illinois.

Lois and Wayne were members of Grace Presbyterian Church. They enjoyed entertaining and having fellowship with friends, neighbors and family.

Lois also belonged to the of the Order of Eastern Star, Central City Chapter 42 and Daughters of the Nile, Otho Temple, 36.

Lois was a devoted Christian and servant of God. Without exception, Lois started each day by putting on the armor of God. Lois was a treasured friend, role model and inspiration to many. Lois always took time to send cards and letters to those she loved.

At age 98, Lois was still driving, had already completed her Spring cleaning, and stayed active by walking 25 laps twice a day in her basement. A helper by nature, she liked to share what worked for her with others. Strong, loving, selfless, independent, precious, amazing and slightly stubborn describes our Lois. She will be deeply missed and will remain in our hearts forever.

Funeral services will be at 11a.m. on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at Swan Lake Memory Gardens Chapel in Peoria. Interment will be in Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria.

Memorials may be made to Grace Presbyterian Church or OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home.

Friends may sign the online guestbook or send condolences to www.wrightandsalmon.com.