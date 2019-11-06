Home

Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
Zion Evangelical United Methodist Church
3200 Cole Hollow Road
Pekin, IL
Lois Strickfaden


1931 - 2019
Lois Strickfaden Obituary
Lois Strickfaden
METAMORA - Lois M. Strickfaden, 88, of Metamora passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at Snyder Village in Metamora.
Lois was born on April 3, 1931, in Elgin, Ill., to Arthur and Daisy (Foote) Anderson. She married Harold Strickfaden on September 12, 1954, in Pekin, Ill. He preceded her in death on December 15, 2012.
She was also preceded in death by both parents; stepfather, Linwood Whitcomb; and brother, Robert Anderson.
Surviving are one daughter, Debbie (Kevin) Rauh of Metamora; two sons, Tom Strickfaden of Peoria and Greg (Marilyn) Strickfaden of Hanna City; four grandchildren, Jared (Mackenzie) Rauh of Dunlap, Jordan Rauh of Lawton, Mich., and Justin Rauh and Joshua Rauh, both of Metamora; and one great-grandson, Cayden Rauh of Dunlap.
Lois was a teacher at Pekin High School for nearly 30 years. Her greatest joy in life was time spent with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchild.
She was a member of Zion Evangelical United Methodist Church in Pekin, where a funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019, with Pastor Ed Newlan officiating. Visitation will be from 9 to 10:15 a.m., prior to the service. Burial will be at Zion Evangelical United Methodist Church Cemetery in Pekin.
Memorials may be made to Metamora Youth for Christ, 4100 N. Brandywine Drive, Peoria, IL 61614; or Zion Evangelical United Methodist Church, 3200 Cole Hollow Road, Pekin, IL 61554.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
To view Lois's video tribute or to leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019
