Lois V. Johns

Lois V. Johns Obituary
Lois V. Johns
CANTON - Lois V. Johns, 98, of Canton passed away at 5:18 p.m. on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Graham Hospital.
She was born on December 8, 1921, in Fredrick, IL, to Henry H. and Pearl E. (Jacobs) Brannan. Lois married Forrest Johns on July 7, 1945, in Peoria. He preceded her in death on December 29, 2005.
Also preceding her in death were her parents and three brothers, Monroe Brannan, Verlin Brannan and Victor Brannan.
Surviving are one son, Daniel K. Johns of Peoria; and several nieces and nephews.
Lois worked at Reicherts Jewelry in Canton for 35 years, retiring in 1988. She was a member of South Park United Methodist Church in Canton.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Oaks-Hines Funeral Home and Crematory are in charge of arrangements. Private burial of ashes will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Canton. Memorials can be made to South Park Church or the donor's choice.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.oakshinesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 18 to May 20, 2020
