CANTON - Lois (Rohrer) Vohland, 88, of Canton passed away at 4:15 pm on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Red Oak Estates in Canton. She was born February 25, 1931 to Glen and Anna (Latimer) Rohrer, she married Howard Vohland on July 15, 1950. He preceded her in death on June 7, 2017. She is survived by two sons, Bill (Brenda) Vohland and Bob (Deb) Vohland, and five grandchildren, Isaac (Ruth) Vohland, Caty (Colin) Campbell, Ross Vohland (Kaci Westrich), Nathan Vohland, and Seth (Natalie) Vohland. She also greatly enjoyed her seven great-grandchildren, Sawyer and Finn Campbell, Livia, Audra, and Jacob Vohland and Henry and Anna Vohland.
Lois graduated in 1948 from Fairview High School. She attended Brown's Business College where she met Howard. After they married in 1950, the couple moved to Fort Sill, Oklahoma, where she worked as an accountant while Howard served in the Army. After Howard's time in the service, they returned to rural Canton to farm with Lois's parents. They raised chickens and sold eggs through the 1960s, were Pioneer seed growers and sellers, and had numerous detasseling crews through the 1970s and 1980s. Lois ran the family's grain cart each harvest until 2013. She was an integral part in the management and bookkeeping of the farm until 2017.
Lois was a member of the Fairview Reformed Church, Fulton-Mason Gideons Auxiliary, Reformed Church Women's' Ministry, and Fulton County Farm Bureau Board.
Services will be held at Fairview Reformed Church on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 10:00 AM in Fairview, IL. Pastor Jeff and Chelsea Lampen will officiate. A visitation will be held on Sunday, May 12, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Sedgwick Funeral Homes in Canton, IL. Donations may be made in her memory to the Fulton County Farm Bureau Foundation or the Fairview Reformed Church. To view Lois's DVD or to leave online condolences please visit www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 10 to May 12, 2019
