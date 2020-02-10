|
Loislee Turner
PEORIA HEIGHTS - Loislee Turner, age 78, of Peoria Heights passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020, at her home.
Born July 9, 1941, in Luddington, MI, to the late Lois Hill and Ghlee Warren Conn, she married Robert Turner on July 30, 1960, in Peoria Heights. He preceded her in death on October 15, 2005.
Loislee retired from Peoria School District 325 as Head Cook and was a member of Radnor Rod and Gun Club.
She is survived by her children, Robert G. Turner of Jacksonville, FL, and Lori (Gary) Shutt of Peoria Heights; grandson, Dalton Thomas Turner of Jacksonville, FL; brothers, Gary Conn of Ft. White, FL, Gale (Sunny) Conn of Gainesville, FL, and David Conn of Waynesboro, PA; and sister in-law, Joyce Turner of Peoria. Several nieces and nephews who lovingly referred to her as "Aunt Bruce Lee" also survive her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and sister, Joellen Ludolph.
Cremation has been accorded and a memorial service will be held at a later date at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to OSF Hospice.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to Loislee's hospice nurse, Stephanie; and her CNAs, Yolanda and Angie, for the care they provided to her.
Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020