Home

POWERED BY

Services
Deiters Funeral Home & Crematory - Washington
2075 Washington Road
Washington, IL 61571
(309) 745-5999
Resources
More Obituaries for Lola Earl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lola Earl

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lola Earl Obituary
Lola Earl
EUREKA - Lola M. Earl, 83, of Eureka passed away at 3:35 a.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019, at the Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke.
She was born in Oklahoma on April 1, 1936, to Roy and Brooksie Kiddy. She married Gerald Earl on October 20, 1956. He survives.
Also surviving are her daughter, Twila (Dave) Papanek; sons, Vincent (Jane) Earl and Geoffrey (Heidi) Earl; grandchildren, David (Billie) Love, Kristin (Ryan) Earl Friddle, Brad Earl, Brittany (Tony) Ignoffo and Tyler (Taylor Tapia) Zucek; great-grandchildren, Fallon Earl Friddle, Jake Ignoffo and Evelyn Tapia; and brother, Tom Kiddy.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers and two sisters.
Lola had an amazing green thumb and loved to garden. She was truly the perfect homemaker, whether it was cooking, gardening or decorating. Lola had a knack for making even the most simple things special and for making family gatherings memorable. She took pride in being a wonderful, wife mother and grandmother and making the family home a place of abundant love and good memories.
A memorial service will be at noon on Tuesday, April 20, 2019, at Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington. Family will receive guests one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Assocation.
Lola's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to the family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now