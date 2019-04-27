|
Lola Earl
EUREKA - Lola M. Earl, 83, of Eureka passed away at 3:35 a.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019, at the Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke.
She was born in Oklahoma on April 1, 1936, to Roy and Brooksie Kiddy. She married Gerald Earl on October 20, 1956. He survives.
Also surviving are her daughter, Twila (Dave) Papanek; sons, Vincent (Jane) Earl and Geoffrey (Heidi) Earl; grandchildren, David (Billie) Love, Kristin (Ryan) Earl Friddle, Brad Earl, Brittany (Tony) Ignoffo and Tyler (Taylor Tapia) Zucek; great-grandchildren, Fallon Earl Friddle, Jake Ignoffo and Evelyn Tapia; and brother, Tom Kiddy.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers and two sisters.
Lola had an amazing green thumb and loved to garden. She was truly the perfect homemaker, whether it was cooking, gardening or decorating. Lola had a knack for making even the most simple things special and for making family gatherings memorable. She took pride in being a wonderful, wife mother and grandmother and making the family home a place of abundant love and good memories.
A memorial service will be at noon on Tuesday, April 20, 2019, at Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington. Family will receive guests one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Assocation.
Lola's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to the family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2019