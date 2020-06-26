Lola M. Leach
HANNA CITY - Lola M. Leach, 84, of Hanna City, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020 in East Peoria.
She was born July 7, 1935 in Kaskaskia Township, to Hollie and Alma (Arney) Frailey. She married William Leach in 1956. He preceded her in death in 1991. Her parents, and six siblings also preceded her in death.
Surviving are her five children, Connie (Joe) Camp of Eureka, Rhonda (Steve) Brackett of Farmington, Angela McIntosh of Washington, Bill (Angie) Leach Jr. and David Leach both of Glasford, eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Also surviving are five siblings, Ruth Mudd, Charlie Frailey, Bonnie Olomon, Donna Ash and Ray Frailey.
Lola was a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. After raising her children she worked as a teachers aide and custodian at Illini Bluffs High School for many years. She was a member of LaMarsh Baptist Church, the Moose Lodge in Farmington and enjoyed fishing, painting, gardening, crafting and spending time with her grandchildren. She will be remembered fondly as an amazing cook.
A private graveside service will be held at Smithville Cemetery in Smithville, IL. Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.davison-fulton-bartonvillechapel.com.
HANNA CITY - Lola M. Leach, 84, of Hanna City, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020 in East Peoria.
She was born July 7, 1935 in Kaskaskia Township, to Hollie and Alma (Arney) Frailey. She married William Leach in 1956. He preceded her in death in 1991. Her parents, and six siblings also preceded her in death.
Surviving are her five children, Connie (Joe) Camp of Eureka, Rhonda (Steve) Brackett of Farmington, Angela McIntosh of Washington, Bill (Angie) Leach Jr. and David Leach both of Glasford, eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Also surviving are five siblings, Ruth Mudd, Charlie Frailey, Bonnie Olomon, Donna Ash and Ray Frailey.
Lola was a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. After raising her children she worked as a teachers aide and custodian at Illini Bluffs High School for many years. She was a member of LaMarsh Baptist Church, the Moose Lodge in Farmington and enjoyed fishing, painting, gardening, crafting and spending time with her grandchildren. She will be remembered fondly as an amazing cook.
A private graveside service will be held at Smithville Cemetery in Smithville, IL. Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.davison-fulton-bartonvillechapel.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.