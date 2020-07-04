Lola Newbury
WASHBURN - Lola D. Newbury, 94, of Washburn, passed away Thursday July 2, 2020, 3 a.m. St. Joseph Nursing Home, Lacon.
Visitation will be Tuesday July 7, 2020 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Calvert & Johnson Memorial Home, Washburn. Funeral services will follow at 11:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Linn-Mt. Vernon Cemetery. Social distancing guidelines will be observed during the visitation and services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society
of the Alzheimer's Association
.
Lola was born Sept. 27, 1925 in Christopher, IL to Oscar and Viola (Bowlin) Boner. She married Earl P. Newbury on Nov. 6, 1945 in Benton, IL. He preceded her in death on Feb.14, 2001.
Surviving are her children, Delbert (Linda) Newbury, of Lebanon, KY, Judy (mark) Cochran, Doris (Sam) Fehr, Marsha Newbury, all of Washburn, Cindy ( Harry) Clor, Peggy Newbury, and Paula (Kevin) Lawrence, all of Pekin, twenty two grandchildren, twenty nine great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren.
Her parents, nine siblings, one son, Brian Newbury, one Daughter, Donna Koenig, and two grandchildren, preceded her in death.
Lola was a homemaker for most of her life.
.