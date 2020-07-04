1/1
Lola Newbury
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lola's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lola Newbury
WASHBURN - Lola D. Newbury, 94, of Washburn, passed away Thursday July 2, 2020, 3 a.m. St. Joseph Nursing Home, Lacon.
Visitation will be Tuesday July 7, 2020 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Calvert & Johnson Memorial Home, Washburn. Funeral services will follow at 11:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Linn-Mt. Vernon Cemetery. Social distancing guidelines will be observed during the visitation and services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society of the Alzheimer's Association.
Lola was born Sept. 27, 1925 in Christopher, IL to Oscar and Viola (Bowlin) Boner. She married Earl P. Newbury on Nov. 6, 1945 in Benton, IL. He preceded her in death on Feb.14, 2001.
Surviving are her children, Delbert (Linda) Newbury, of Lebanon, KY, Judy (mark) Cochran, Doris (Sam) Fehr, Marsha Newbury, all of Washburn, Cindy ( Harry) Clor, Peggy Newbury, and Paula (Kevin) Lawrence, all of Pekin, twenty two grandchildren, twenty nine great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren.
Her parents, nine siblings, one son, Brian Newbury, one Daughter, Donna Koenig, and two grandchildren, preceded her in death.
Lola was a homemaker for most of her life.
Online condolences may be made to: www.calvertmemorial.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jul. 4 to Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Visitation
10:30 - 11:30 AM
Calvert & Johnson Memorial Home
Send Flowers
JUL
7
Funeral service
11:30 AM
Calvert & Johnson Memorial Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Calvert & Johnson Memorial Home
201 N Jefferson St
Washburn, IL 61570
(309) 248-7595
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved