Lola Samuelson
MINONK - Lola Samuelson, of Minonk, Ill. went to her eternal home in Heaven on Saturday evening on May 25, 2019. A Life Celebration Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 31 in Minonk at the Calvert Johnson Memorial Home on North Walnut Street. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services. Burial to follow the service at Minonk Township Cemetery. Memorials may be sent to Heritage Health Nursing Home in Minonk or United Methodist Church of Minonk.
Lola was born at home on May 8, 1926 in a farmhouse near Brashear, Mo. She was married to Robert Lee Samuelson on March 18, 1944 and for 62 years until his death on March 6, 2006. She was a member of the El Paso Nazarene church for over 50 years received many honors for her service in various roles and offices in the church. She has been attending United Methodist in Minonk for several years now. Lola was officially admitted to the National Daughters of the American Revolution on July 5, 2005 and was an active member until her recent passing.
Lola is survived by 4 children, 12 grandchildren, 3 step grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren.
Children are Ronald Samuelson and Marsha of Denver, Colorado; Vernon Samuelson and Patricia of Rock Hill, South Carolina; Aleta Rossman and Mike of Roseville, Illinois; Tim Samuelson and Michelle of Minonk, Illinois. Grandchildren and great grandchildren are scattered from coast to coast living in California, Missouri, Colorado, and Vermont.
Lola worked in several different jobs and roles over her lifetime. She worked at Owens- Illinois Glass factory in late 50's and early 60, IAA in Bloomington as a data entry clerk, for Illinois Social Services, and finally as a book keeper for a nursing home in Lexington, Ill. Then after she retired, she did taxes for several people and worked part time at the FS service station and garden center.
She really enjoyed making piece quilts. She made a special quilt for each of her children when they got married and also for each of her 12 grandchildren. And her blue jean quilts were a favorite for her great grandchildren.
She also enjoyed her raised garden and canning the fruits and vegetables that she harvested from her garden and yard.
She also loved to cook and seemed to always be in the kitchen; cooking or baking or canning. It was a special treat when her out of town family would come for a visit and enjoy her home-cooked food.
Lola was a beloved wife, mother and role model for many in her church, neighborhood and community and she will be sorely missed.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 27 to May 29, 2019