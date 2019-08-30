|
Lonnie Cline
WASHINGTON - Lonnie A. Cline, 75, of Washington, IL passed away with family by his side in the early morning hours of Thursday, August 29, 2019 at his residence.
He was born on December 23, 1943 in Koshkonong, MO the son of John P. and Lorene J. Dills Cline. He married Toni Krumwiede on July 28, 1963 at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Washington.
Surviving are his wife, two daughters Marcie (Bart) Washburn, Mindy (Jim Kubichek) Weston and one son Joseph (Jaime) Cline all of Washington. Also surviving are 9 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, one brother John (Ruthie) Cline of Koshkonong, MO along with many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and a host of cousins. One infant son David Allen, his parents and one sister, Wanda Tauber preceded him in death.
He worked for 41 years at Caterpillar Tractor Co. retiring as a millwright in 2005. He loved anything outdoors especially hunting. Lonnie was a member of the Izaak Walton League, Spring Bay Chapter and the National Rifle Association.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life is scheduled for Saturday, September 14, 2019 from noon until 4:00 p.m. at the American Legion Post 100, 211 American Legion Road in Washington. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Izaak Walton League, Spring Bay Chapter or to National Rifle Association. To share a memory or send a condolence for his family, visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1, 2019