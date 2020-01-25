|
Lonnie Feron Parr III
CHILLICOTHE - Lonnie Feron Parr III, age 83, of Chillicothe passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at Heritage Health in Chillicothe.
Lonnie was born on July 3, 1936, in Chester, Illinois, to Lonnie F. and Elizabeth (Daugherty) Parr Jr. He married Pat (Stoffel) Parr on June 20, 1959, in Peoria.
Surviving are his wife, Pat; his sons, Michael Parr of Dubuque, IA, and Jeffrey Parr of Mechanicsburg, PA; six grandchildren, Lauren, Alexandra, Nicholas, Kayla, Stephanie and Katherine; his brother, Robert (Julia) Parr of Grants Pass, OR; and his sister, Beth Anne (Ralph) O'Sullivan of Chillicothe, IL. M
He was preceded in death by his parents.
After graduating from the University of Illinois, Lonnie worked in human resources for John Deere Co., working over 30 years in the Quad Cities, IL, Denver, CO, and Dubuque, IA. He was a member of St. Edward Catholic Church in Chillicothe, the American Legion, Shade Makers Committee, Lacon and Arrowhead Country Clubs and served on the Advisory Board of Three Sisters Park. Lonnie was a Bronze Life Master Bridge Player, Chicago Bears and Cubs fan and he enjoyed golfing, vegetable gardening and volunteering with Meals on Wheels. One of his favorite things to do was meet up with his Friday morning coffee group, Gib and Barry. If he wasn't eating breakfast at the Track Inn, Grecian Garden, or Hardees, he was at home with his beloved dog, Brin, feeding him treats straight from his pocket.
A funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Edward Catholic Church in Chillicothe. Visitation will be held one hour prior to Mass on Saturday, as well as on Friday, January 31, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe. Military honors and Rosary prayers will be at 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Cremation rites will be accorded following the services and burial of ashes will be at Chillicothe City Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to St. Edward Church, Chillicothe Circle of Service or the Chillicothe Veterans Memorial.
Online condolences may be made through www.weberhurdfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 25 to Jan. 27, 2020