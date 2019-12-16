|
|
Lonnie Lew Warner
PEORIA - Lonnie Lew Warner, age 81, of Peoria, passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019 at his home.
Lew was born on August 4, 1938 in Peoria, IL to Paul A. and Vivian L. (Conover) Warner.
Surviving are his children, Jeffrey (Lee) Warner of Chino Valley, AZ, Cameron (Kimberly) Warner of Sparland, IL, Christine Michael of Chillicothe, IL, Eric (Tracey) Warner of Chillicothe, IL and Jason (Leah) Warner of Lacon, IL; 12 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; his brothers, Gary (Sandy) Warner of Bloomington, IL, Dave Warner of Peoria, IL and Derek Warner of Okeechobee, FL; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Parrish Lew Warner; and one grandchild, Avonlea Warner.
Lew worked for CILCO for 39 years and retired as a Supervisor in 1996. He was a member of the Masonic Alta Lodge #748 in Peoria and the Mohammed Shrine. When his sons were young, he enjoyed AMA Flat Track Racing with them. Lew was always tinkering in his garage, whether it was detailing cars and motorcycles, building fires with his wood burner or fixing things. He also enjoyed helping out his neighbors.
Cremation rites will be accorded and a memorial visitation will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 4pm to 6pm at Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe. Burial of his ashes will be held at a later date at Chillicothe City Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the ARK in Lacon, IL. Online condolences may be made through www.weberhurdfuneralhome.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019