Simons Mortuary
912 W. John H. Gwynn, Jr. Ave.
Peoria, IL 61605
(309) 674-2638
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Sovereign Grace Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Sovereign Grace Baptist Church
Lonzo Commadore "John Lee" Brown


Lonzo Commadore "John Lee" Brown
PEORIA - Lonzo Brown, 66, of Peoria, IL, passed away at 3:19 p.m. on Sunday, January 27, 2019, at his residence.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 9, 2019, at Sovereign Grace Baptist Church, with a visitation one hour prior, beginning at 10 a.m. Pastor Alvin Riley Sr. will officiate. Lonzo will be laid to rest at Lutheran Cemetery.
Simons Mortuary has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at SimonsMortuary.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2019
