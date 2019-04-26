|
|
Lora Marjorie Harvel
PEORIA — Lora Marjorie Harvel, age 106, of Peoria passed away peacefully Friday, April 19, 2019, at Rosewood Care Center of Peoria.
She was born on July 4, 1912, in Williamsfield, IL, on a farm in Knox County to Anthony W. and Maude (Zenor) Gale. She married R. Ted Harvel on January 26, 1936. He preceded her in death in March of 1994.
Survivors include her daughters, Jean Swarts of Irving, TX, and Pamila Green of Peoria, IL; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and niece Alice Virginia (Arthur) Hannon of Edwards, IL. She was preceded in death by her son Thomas Harvel.
Lora graduated from Williamsfield Community High School in 1929. She attended Knox College and Bradley University, receiving her BA in education in 1934 and her MA in 1956. She taught in Peoria-area schools for 23 years, retiring in 1976 to Bentonville, AR, until moving to Houston, TX, in 2009.
Cremation has been accorded. Visitation will be held at Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. Memorial services will be held following the visitation. The Rev. Dr. Forrest Krummel will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society.
Online condolences may be made at www.davison-fulton.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2019