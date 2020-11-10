1/1
Loraine D. Karafotas
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Loraine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Loraine D. Karafotas
PEORIA - Loraine Dorothy Karafotas, 96, of Peoria, IL, died on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at Grand View Alzheimer's Special Care Center, with her daughter and son-in-law at her side.
She was born on July 23, 1924, in Chicago, IL, to Walter and Rose (Belter) Borys. She married Charles Thomas Karafotas on January 9, 1949, at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, in Chicago, IL. He passed away on April 9, 1981.
She was preceded in death by her two sisters; her daughter, Jeannine Karafotas; and one great-grandchild.
Surviving are three children, Charles Karafotas of Jurupa Valley, CA, Keith (Kris) Karafotas of Buffalo Grove, IL, and Lisa (Bob) Polizzi of Peoria, IL; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren, with a 7th due in May.
She loved spending time with family and enjoyed playing tennis year-round until she was 89. The onset of dementia and its progression prompted her move to Peoria to live with her daughter and son-in-law in 2014. She moved to Grand View Alzheimer's Special Care Center in 2017. The family would like to thank the staff at Grand View for their love and compassionate care.
Private family services will take place.
Memorials in Loraine's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Peoria.
Friends may sign the online guestbook or send condolences at www.wrightandsalmon.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wright & Salmon Mortuary - Peoria
2416 N. North Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-4441
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wright & Salmon Mortuary - Peoria

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved