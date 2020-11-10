Loraine D. Karafotas
PEORIA - Loraine Dorothy Karafotas, 96, of Peoria, IL, died on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at Grand View Alzheimer's Special Care Center, with her daughter and son-in-law at her side.
She was born on July 23, 1924, in Chicago, IL, to Walter and Rose (Belter) Borys. She married Charles Thomas Karafotas on January 9, 1949, at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, in Chicago, IL. He passed away on April 9, 1981.
She was preceded in death by her two sisters; her daughter, Jeannine Karafotas; and one great-grandchild.
Surviving are three children, Charles Karafotas of Jurupa Valley, CA, Keith (Kris) Karafotas of Buffalo Grove, IL, and Lisa (Bob) Polizzi of Peoria, IL; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren, with a 7th due in May.
She loved spending time with family and enjoyed playing tennis year-round until she was 89. The onset of dementia and its progression prompted her move to Peoria to live with her daughter and son-in-law in 2014. She moved to Grand View Alzheimer's Special Care Center in 2017. The family would like to thank the staff at Grand View for their love and compassionate care.
Private family services will take place.
Memorials in Loraine's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
or St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Peoria.
