Loraine Z. McMullen


1932 - 2020
Loraine Z. McMullen Obituary
Loraine Z. McMullen
PEORIA - Loraine Z. McMullen, age 87, of Peoria passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at 11:50 a.m. at her residence, surrounded by her family.
She was born on May 26, 1932, in Rosiclaire, IL. She married Donald McMullen on Dec. 5, 1959, in Peoria. He passed away on Oct. 3, 2016, in Peoria. She was also preceded in death by six brothers and sisters; one granddaughter, Autumn Newby-Dixson,; and two twin great-grandchildren, Winter and Rolandro Jones.
Survivors include one daughter, Sheila (Thomas) Sturdivant of Bloomington; seven grandchildren, Ashley Jason, Summer Failor, Faith (Eric) Newby and Mikahl, Eliza, Justice and Caleb Sturdivant; six great-grandchildren, Landon, Kayla and Anthony Newby-Holesome, Elijah and Eliya Gordon and Noah Failor; and one son-in-law, Rolandro Jones.
Loraine was a homemaker and enjoyed gardening and loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Cremation rites have been accorded and a celebration of Loraine's life will be at a later date. Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel in Peoria is in charge of arrangements.
You may view Loraine's obituary online at www.davison-fulton.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 19 to May 21, 2020
