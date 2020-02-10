Home

Davis-Oswald Funeral Home
204 SW 2nd Street
Hopedale, IL 61747
(309) 449-5419
Rosary
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
2:00 PM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Manito, IL
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Manito, IL
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Manito, IL
Graveside service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
1:30 PM
St. Joseph's Cemetery in Pekin
Lorayne Rossi Obituary
Lorayne Rossi
HOPEDALE - Lorayne T. Rossi, 97, of Hopedale passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020, at her home.
She was born on November 13, 1922, in Chicago to Frank and Matilda Sychowski Brandl. She married Dr. Lawrence J. Rossi Sr. on November 10, 1945, in Chicago, and he passed away on February 9, 2001.
Surviving are six sons, Dr. Lawrence (Kim) Rossi Jr. of Morton, Dr. Alfred (Peggie) Rossi of Hopedale, Dr. Thomas (Dr. Janice) Rossi of Morton, Dr. Matthew (Tracey) Rossi of Tremont, Dr. Phillip (Dr. Dawn) Rossi of Bloomington and Attorney Mark (Marla) Rossi of Hopedale; five daughters, Cynthia Noreuil of Hopedale, Marietta (Dr. Richard) Foellner of Penfield, Laura (Daniel) Murray of Peotone, Lisa (Michael) McLaughlin of Barrington Hills and Annamaria (Chad) Rossi-Booth of Holladay, UT; 54 grandchildren; 58 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Alvera McDonald of Schaumburg.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one grandson, Johnny Rossi; one granddaughter, Michelle Rossi; one brother, Robert Brandl; and one son-in-law, Larry Noreuil.
In 1954, Lorayne moved to Hopedale with her husband, Dr. Lawrence Rossi Sr., where he founded the Hopedale Hospital on May 8, 1955. She proudly raised in tireless fashion her beloved eleven children and enjoyed immensely the time she spent with her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was a life-long member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Hopedale, where she was a member of its Altar and Rosary Society. The Rossi family was deeply rooted in their Catholic faith, where they received many blessings.
She served as president of the Tazewell County Medical Auxiliary and volunteered many hours and years at the Hopedale Medical Complex. She enjoyed interior decorating and loved and cherished her family. Lorayne was known as a beautiful, ageless, heartwarming person with endless energy and a wonderful sense of humor. She never forgot a birthday, graduation, anniversary or special event and wrote thousands of loving notes over her lifetime.
Her funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Manito. Fr. David Whiteside and Msgr. Timothy Nolan will officiate. A rosary service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, February 14, 2020, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Manito, followed by a visitation from 3 to 6 p.m., also at the church. A graveside service will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Pekin.
Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Hopedale is handling the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hopedale Medical Foundation or St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Hopedale and sent to P.O. Box 267, Hopedale, IL 61747.
To express condolences online, visit www.davisoswaldfh.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020
