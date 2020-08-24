Loreece Haddad
PEORIA - Loreece Manna Haddad, 85, of Peoria passed away peacefully at her home in the presence of her children at 5:15 p.m. on Saturday, August 22, 2020.
Loreece was born on November 10, 1934, in Lebanon to the late Hanna Manna and Tamam (Azar) Manna. She married the love of her life, Antoine "Tony" Haddad on February 6, 1956, who preceded her in death on Dec. 5, 2015. She was also preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Josephine Kunz; and two infant sons, Elias and Sharbel Haddad.
Surviving are her sister, Lydia Sfeir of Houston, Texas; and her six children, John (Jill) Haddad, Marie Batrouni, Gabe (Nidal) Haddad, Joseph (Giselle) Haddad, Nicola (Shirley) Haddad and Rita (Andrew) Speck; as well as 18 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Loreece immigrated to the United States from war-torn Lebanon in 1977, with her mother, husband and children. With strength, determination, generosity and hard work, Loreece and her husband were able to provide for their family, along with any stranger in need. Loreece owned and operated Haddad's Restaurant on Main Street in Peoria and started one of the first pushcarts at the Peoria Courthouse Plaza.
Loreece's funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020, at St. Sharbel Catholic Church in Peoria, with Chorbishop Faouzi Elia and Fr. Bechara Awada officiating. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, August 28, 2020, also at the church. Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery. Due to COVID restrictions, there can only be a certain number of visitors in the church at one time. Please enter and exit promptly, wear masks and refrain from physical contact.
Memorials may be made to Pediatric Oncology at the Children's Hospital of Illinois.
