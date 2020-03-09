|
|
Loren Duane Mutchler
PEKIN - Loren Duane Mutchler, 85, of Pekin passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 2:50 p.m. at Timbercreek Rehab and Health Center.
Born August 29, 1934, in Pekin to Carl and Francis (Woodworth) Mutchler, he first married Barbara Timke, with whom he had three children. He then married the love of his life, Sharon Ladda, on January 30, 1982. She survives.
Surviving are four sons, Scott (Joey) Mutchler of Delavan, Todd (Brenda) Mutchler of Pekin, Jason (Erica) Mutchler of Morton and William Ladda of Austin, TX; two daughters, Michele Ladda of Ashland and Shawn Ladda of Farmington, CT; and five grandchildren, Emily, Gabby, Ian, Dru and Jada.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Jon Ladda; and two sisters, Joyce and Colleen.
He worked at Illinois American Water for 30 years, retiring in 1992.
Loren enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, woodworking and singing gospel to nursing homes in his free time. He always enjoyed coaching his sons in sports growing up and started the Spring Lake Athletic Association and was part of the Boy Scouts.
His memorial service will be held 3 p.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020, at the First Baptist Church of Manito. Pastor Larry Sauter will officiate. A memorial visitation will be held an hour prior to the service. Inurnment will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Manito, P.O. Box 101, Pekin, IL 61554.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020