Loren Gillan
MORTON - Loren R. Gillan, 84, of Morton passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019, at Hopedale Medical Complex.
Loren was born on February 23, 1935, in Pekin to Don and Alice (Becker) Gillan.
Surviving are his loving wife of 63 years, Kay (Barton) Gillan; daughters, Lora (Rich) Kober, Jan (Marc) Anthony and Lynn (Travis) Langenbach; grandchildren, Josh (Jess) Kober, Erika (Tyler) Walschaert, Victoria (Jeff) Helmer, Drake Anthony, Elesa Anthony, Cheryl Langenbach and Aaron Langenbach; great-grandchildren, Abram and Eva Kober; and brother, Leonard Gillan; along with many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by one infant daughter, Cheryl Diane; and one brother, Jay Gillan.
Loren earned his Bachelor of Science in Education degree from Illinois State University in 1960. He was in Alpha Tau Alpha fraternity, where he was the vice president his senior year. He was also in the science club.
Loren and his wife, Kay, met in the 2nd grade, when he moved from Allentown to Tremont. He knew he would marry that girl and they became high-school sweethearts, before marrying and becoming husband and wife on August 26,1956, in Tremont, Ill.
Loren enjoyed spending his summers in the pool and playing checkers and other games with his grandchildren. He also took many fieldtrips and train rides with the grandkids, as anything farm or trains were a favorite.
Loren was a U.S. Army veteran, where he served as a medic. On October 22, 2013, escorted by his daughter, Jan, he had the opportunity to experience the Honor Flight.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, November 21, 2019, at Grace Church in Morton, with Pastor Tim Bertsche and Pastor Brad Habegger officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton, and from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Thursday, prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Mount Hope Cemetery in Tremont.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Greater Peoria Honor Flight.
