Visitation
Saturday, May 2, 2020
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Loren L. Loudenburg


1931 - 2020
Loren L. Loudenburg Obituary
Loren L. Loudenburg
TOULON - Loren L. Loudenburg, 88, of Toulon, Illinois, formerly of Castleton, Illinois, passed away 10:30 a.m. on Monday, April 28, 2020, at Kewanee Care Center in Kewanee, Illinois.
Loren was born on August 3, 1931, at home in rural Bradford, Illinois, the son of Lovell and Blanche (McKeever) Loudenburg. He married Mary Eble on September 14, 1952, in Bradford. She passed away on August 18, 2000.
He is survived by four children, Jean (Joe) Rohrig of Kewanee, IL, Nancy (Rick) Heaton of Toulon, IL, Steve (Marjie) Loudenburg of Bradford, IL and Jeffrey (Rebecca) Loudenburg of Bradford, IL; seven grandchildren, Bret and Eric (Emmy) Allen, Jason Loudenburg, Jenna (Rileigh) Clark, Jon and Elizabeth Heaton and Jessica Loudenburg; four great-grandchildren, Marcus and Daniel Allen and Addysen and Brantley Allen; one brother, Keith (Kellie) Loudenburg of Bradford; and one sister, Elva "Punk" Loudenburg of Kewanee.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife and one sister, Darlene Kaiser.
Loren graduated from Bradford High School. He was a retired farmer from Stark County and worked at C.T. Rees Elevator. He was on the Stark County Board and enjoyed mowing at Arrowhead. Loren liked John Deere tractors and was a member of the Illinois Valley 2 Cylinder Club and would race in slow races. Loren shared his love of tractors with his grandchildren.
A drive by visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Saturday, May 2, 2020. A private graveside service will be held at Osceola Grove Cemetery in rural Bradford.
Memorials may be directed to Leet Memorial United Methodist Church in Bradford.
Online condolences may be sent to www.grant-johnsonfh.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2020
