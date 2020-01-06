|
Loren Meeker
MANITO - Loren R. Meeker, 93, of Manito passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020, at Mason City Area Nursing Home.
Loren was born on November 21, 1926, in rural Manito to Samuel E. and Edith Whitaker Meeker. He married Mary Katheryn Quick on July 24, 1949, and she preceded him in death in 2012.
He was also preceded in death by his parents; one son, Darrel in 2005; one step-granddaughter, Rebekah Imig; and two brothers, Clyde Meeker and Lyle Meeker.
He is survived by one son, Dale (Marcia) Meeker of Manito; one daughter, Lou Ann (Rick) Imig of Clinton; and one "adopted daughter," Mary Vawter of Bloomington. Loren has eight grandchildren, Sherry (Mark) Richardson, Mindy (Adam) Wendling, Daniel (Amanda) Meeker, Tammy (Bernie) Vogel, Christina (Gerome) Wiley, Shannon (Richard) Green, Loren (Jessica) Meeker and Jared (Beth) Meeker; three step-grandchildren, Sarah (Nathan) Wheeler, Katherine Imig and Andrew (Elisabeth) Imig; 26 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Paul (Donna) Meeker; and a brother-in-law, Marvin (Peggy) Quick of Manito.
Loren was a member of the Manito Community United Methodist Church and Mason County Farm Bureau and served on the Meadow Lawn Cemetery Board for many years. He farmed in the Manito area his entire life, first with his brothers, Paul and Clyde, and his father, then later with his sons, Dale and Darrel. He shared memories of working with the draft horses, the first tractor they purchased, and how nice it was to have a tractor with a cab! He was very proud of his home farm being named a Centennial Farm in 2007.
He was a proud Manito Tiger and loved watching several generations of his family play sports, as Forman Braves, Midwest Central Raiders and Tremont Turks. He was inducted into the IBCA Hall of Fame in 2009 and recognized at a home basketball game as a super fan.
Loren had his routine of "opening" the coffee shop in the mornings and then spending time in the back of Manito Hardware with friends. He always drove around in his truck to check on the farming progress in the area.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at the Manito United Methodist Church. Pastor Steve Oaks will officiate. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Meadow Lawn Cemetery in Manito, Illinois.
Memorials may be made to the Midwest Central Booster Club or Mason City Area Nursing Home. The family wishes to thank the staff at Mason City Area Nursing Home for the wonderful care they gave Loren while he was a resident and for the support they gave to the family.
To leave an online condolence, go to www.hurleyfh.com. Maas-Hurley Funeral Home Manito assisted the family with arrangements.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020