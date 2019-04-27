Home

PRESTON-HANLEY FUNERAL HOMES - Pekin
500 N 4th St
Pekin, IL 61554
(309) 346-2176
Loren R. Johnson


1949 - 2019
Loren R. Johnson Obituary
Loren R. Johnson
MARQUETTE HEIGHTS - Loren R. Johnson, 69, of Marquette Heights passed away at 1:50 a.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria.
Born July 14, 1949, to Harold R. and Pearl E. (Tapper) Johnson, he married Joyce Sebelist on October 20, 1979, in Pekin. She survives.
Also surviving are two daughters, Jennifer (Shawn) Filley of Peoria and Caroline (David) Marcy of Marquette Heights; two granddaughters, Emilee Filley of Peoria and Lillian Marcy of Marquette Heights; and one sister, Jerrie Roe of Peoria. He also leaves behind a loving family, including many nieces, nephews, in-laws and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Loren worked for Caterpillar, Inc. as a fire protection engineer and retired in 2005 after 31 years of service. Afterwards, he continued working with Hitchcock Sprinkler Company until 2016.
Loren loved music, whether writing, playing, singing or just listening. He was an avid fan and collector of St. Louis Cardinals memorabilia, as well as The Three Stooges, Superman and James Bond. He liked doing yard work and spending time with the family dogs.
He had served in the United States Army from 1969-1972.
His visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. There will be no funeral service.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Tazewell Animal Protective Society at 100 Taps Lane, Pekin, IL 61554.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2019
