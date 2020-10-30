Lorene Van Petten

TRIVOLI - Lorene Jacobs Van Petten passed away peacefully at home of natural causes in the tender and loving care of her youngest daughter, Toni Van Petten, on October 18th, from complications of a fall. Lorene was preceded in death by her husband William Van Petten, and by Dolly, her beloved Boston Terrier. She is survived by her daughters, Aleeta Van Petten and Toni Van Petten, and son Arlan Van Petten; brother, Arlo Jacobs; and her nephew Carlin Jacobs; and by her close friends Rick and Coral Quitschau, who often called the Van Pettens their "second family."

Lorene was always a force to be reckoned with. Born on April 1, 1929, she lived up to the reputation of that date with a persistent and dry sense of humor which seldom failed her, and which all who knew her loved.

She was a gifted musician, learning to sing and yodel, and accompany herself on the slide guitar at an early age. She loved to perform. She travelled the local countryside with her country music repertoire during her preadolescent and adolescent years accompanied by her beloved music teacher Arthur McKinney. Her career was cut short because her parents did not believe that music performance was an appropriate career for a young woman, so she took to teaching music and selling instruments instead—just the first of many occupations she would pursue over her lifetime.

Most of all, she was a devoted mother and wife, faithfully performing all the household duties expected of a '50's wife: cooking, cleaning, laundering, gardening, canning, mending and sewing nearly all the clothes for her children in their grade school and high school years. She was so successful in managing her home that her children hardly noticed that they were raised by a working mom. She was always willing to sacrifice for the welfare of her children.

Always a homebody, and a strong country woman (the kind seldom seen anymore), even after retirement, Lorene focused primarily on enjoying the pleasures of her country home, scorning travel and many other activities often associated with retirement.

You were one of a kind, Mom, and we will miss you. We wish you happiness in your next life. Say "Hi" to Dad and Dolly.

Private memorial services for family and close friends will be held in the spring.

Donations to OSF Hospice in lieu of flowers.



