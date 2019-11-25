Home

More Obituaries for Loretta Driggs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Loretta Driggs


1937 - 2019
Loretta Driggs Obituary
Loretta Driggs
EAST PEORIA - Loretta Irene Driggs, 82, of East Peoria passed away at 12:50 a.m. Sunday, November 24, 2019, at home, surrounded by her loving family.
Loretta was born in Cowden, Illinois, on February 18, 1937, to Clinton and Florence (Fry) Wiley. She married Donald Driggs of Peoria.
Loretta was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Willie Heberer.
She is survived by her husband, Donald Driggs of East Peoria; her daughter, Kim Sharp (Brent Weidman) of Peoria; and her sons, Richard Driggs of Milton, GA, and George (Karla) Driggs of East Peoria. She has eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Loretta graduated from Manual High School, returning to college as a working adult and graduating with honors. She retired from Employment Security with the State of Illinois, where she loved serving the public. She played softball as a young woman and was a Cardinals fan. Loretta was a member of Red Hats. She enjoyed socializing, fishing, shopping, cards and scrabble. In retirement, she appreciated her garden and birds. She had a big charitable heart and a wonderful sense of humor. She was a Sunday School teacher, a member of the Church's Women's Group and sang in the Choir. Loretta's biggest love was for her family.
Cremation rites will be accorded. A private memorial Mass will be held at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Peoria Heights.
To share a memory or send a condolence for her family, visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019
