Loretta Ellen Wettstein
EUREKA - Loretta Ellen Wettstein, 88, of Eureka passed away at 6:44 a.m. on Monday, November 25, 2019, at the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka.
She was born on November 19, 1931, in Peoria, IL, to Rayford and Felicia Durst Goldsmith. She married Harold Wettstein on December 27, 1953, in Metamora, IL. He passed away on June 16, 2007.
Surviving are her children, Julia (Mark) Baier of Sarasota, FL, Janet (Norm) Ulrich of Goodfield, IL, Jon (Rita) Wettstein of Bloomfield, IA, and Jake (Mary) Wettstein, Janine (Kevin) Rocke and Joy (Todd) Martin, all of Eureka; 29 grandchildren; and 27 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one infant daughter; and two brothers, Frank and Richard Goldsmith.
Loretta was a dedicated wife and mother. She loved being a homemaker and enjoyed life on the family farm raising her family.
She attended the Washington Apostolic Christian Church, where funeral services will be held at 10 am on Friday, November 29, 2019. Church ministers will officiate. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 27, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Goodfield Apostolic Christian Fellowship Hall, and from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Friday, prior to the services at the church. Private family burial will be at Olio Township Cemetery in Eureka, IL.
The family would like to extend special thanks for the love and care that their mother received to the staff at the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka and to Dr. Shane Fogo.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka or Apostolic Christian Life Points, 2125 Veterans Road, Morton, IL.
Online condolence and tributes may be sent to the family at argoruestmanharris.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019