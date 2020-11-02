1/1
Loretta G. Bowald
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Loretta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Loretta G. Bowald
EUREKA - Loretta G. Bowald, 86, of Eureka, IL passed away at 5:38 a.m. on Friday, October 30, 2020.
She was born on October 1, 1934 in Lowpoint, IL a daughter of Leslie and Hazel (Hahn) Whitmer.
She married William V. Bowald on July 6, 1952 in Eureka, IL. He passed away on May 28, 1996.
Survivors include her children: Teresa Bowald of Jacksonville, FL; Brenda (Gary) Welker of Aurora, CO; Brian (Kathy) Bowald of Eureka, IL; Denise (Murray) Steininger of Pleasant Prairie, WI; She had 17 grandchildren and 26 great great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one son (Bill Wesley Bowald), two brothers and three sisters.
Loretta and her husband owned the Eureka IGA and then the Ace Hardware store in Eureka for many years.
Loretta was a member of Glad Tidings Assembly of God Church in East Peoria.
A visitation will be held from 2-4 on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Eureka Bible Church in Eureka. We are asking that people wear masks and respect social distancing.
All other services will be for immediate family only.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Keys of Healing at Heartland Bank 108 North Main Street Eureka, Illinois 61530.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.argoruestmanharris.com. Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home is handling arrangements for the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Eureka Bible Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home
508 S Main St
Eureka, IL 61530
3094672423
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved