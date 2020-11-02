Loretta G. Bowald
EUREKA - Loretta G. Bowald, 86, of Eureka, IL passed away at 5:38 a.m. on Friday, October 30, 2020.
She was born on October 1, 1934 in Lowpoint, IL a daughter of Leslie and Hazel (Hahn) Whitmer.
She married William V. Bowald on July 6, 1952 in Eureka, IL. He passed away on May 28, 1996.
Survivors include her children: Teresa Bowald of Jacksonville, FL; Brenda (Gary) Welker of Aurora, CO; Brian (Kathy) Bowald of Eureka, IL; Denise (Murray) Steininger of Pleasant Prairie, WI; She had 17 grandchildren and 26 great great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one son (Bill Wesley Bowald), two brothers and three sisters.
Loretta and her husband owned the Eureka IGA and then the Ace Hardware store in Eureka for many years.
Loretta was a member of Glad Tidings Assembly of God Church in East Peoria.
A visitation will be held from 2-4 on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Eureka Bible Church in Eureka. We are asking that people wear masks and respect social distancing.
All other services will be for immediate family only.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Keys of Healing at Heartland Bank 108 North Main Street Eureka, Illinois 61530.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.argoruestmanharris.com
. Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home is handling arrangements for the family.