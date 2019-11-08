|
Loretta L. Smith
FARMINGTON - Loretta Lucille Smith, 92, of Farmington, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 at Farmington Country Manor.
Loretta was born on March 9, 1927 in Kewanee, IL to Walter and Emielie (Hamilton) Nell. She married Merle Smith on Jan. 1, 1946 in Creve Coeur, IL. He preceded her in death on Dec. 19, 2002. Also preceding her in death are her parents; one brother, Don Nell; her nephew, Donnie Nell; and her daughter-in-law, Kathleen (Kenny) Smith.
Surviving are her son, Ron (Cheryl Wager) Smith of Peoria; her daughters, Valorie (David) Waggoner of Farmington, IL and Vicky (Bruce) Edwards of Springbay, IL; nine grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren; and her nephew, Randy (Becky) Nell of Pekin, IL.
Loretta attended Pekin High School and she worked for Great Central Insurance Company of Peoria and then for Knaab & Rourke Insurance Company, before retiring in 1985. She also raised three children and she enjoyed crocheting, bowling and golfing.
Services will be held on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 at noon at Cumerford-Hurd Funeral Home in Peoria. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Rev. Dr. Linda Philabaun will be officiating. Burial will be at Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to EPIC of Peoria or the Veterans Association of Peoria.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019