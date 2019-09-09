|
Loretta Longfellow
WASHINGTON - Loretta Aldean Longfellow, 84, of Washington passed away at 7:42 a.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019, in the emergency room of OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria
She was born on March 19, 1935, in Greeley, MO, the daughter of Eligah and Myrtle Nash Thompson. She married Earl "Bud" Longfellow on August 31, 1963, in Hoopeston, IL. He passed away on November 28, 2018. Four brothers and one sister also preceded her in death.
Surviving are three sons and their families, Thomas Andrew (Deborah) of Ellicott City, MD, Gregory Alan (Heather) and their children, Kathryn and Philip, of Washington, IL, and Kevin Scott (Carla) and their children, Lindsay (Nahum) Sotelo; and their daughter, Eleanor of Washington, IL, Lauren of Washington, IL, and Landon of Washington, IL.
Loretta graduated Salem High School in Salem, MO, and then attended Draughon School of Business in Little Rock, AR. After moving to Washington, she was a co-owner of Interstate Battery with her husband, Earl, for many years. Loretta was a former member of the Washington Fine Art Society and enjoyed painting with her friends. She formerly owned the Washington Art Gallery for 8 years. She was a Cub Scout leader and Sunday School Secretary at Washington Christian Church, where she was a long-time member. She and Earl loved to travel, taking trips to all 50 states and Europe. Most of all, she enjoyed attending her children and grandchildren's school events.
Funeral services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday, September 11, 2019, at Washington Christian Church. Pastor Jeff Browning will officiate. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Thursday, also at the church. Burial will follow her service at Glendale Cemetery in Washington.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be given to Washington Christian Church.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 9 to Sept. 11, 2019