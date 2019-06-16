Loretta M. Horst

PEORIA - Loretta M. Horst, 95, of Peoria passed away at 4:30 a.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Liberty Village.

She was born on February 15, 1924, in Lincoln, IL, to Floyd and Vanetta (Kaericher) McMahon. Loretta married Carl H. Horst on October 4, 1947, in Peoria. He passed away on December 2, 2001, in Peoria.

Surviving are one daughter, Kathleen (John) Louis of Peoria; one son, Gerald (Paula) Horst of Edelstein, IL; five grandchildren; Luke, Paul, Mary Etta and Molly Horst and Matthew Louis; three great-grandchildren, Fynn and Rhoades Horst and Eve Loretta Louis; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Wilbur D. McMahon.

She was a graduate of Peoria High School in 1942, and before her marriage, Loretta worked for John Hancock Insurance. She was a member of the Peoria Women's Club, Beta Sigma Phi Sorority and the United Presbyterian Church in Peoria.

The family would like to thank the staff at Liberty Village and COMPASSUS Hospice for their care.

Services will be on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at United Presbyterian Church. The Rev. Dr. Laura B. Reason officiating. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at United Presbyterian Church and 30 minutes prior to the services on Thursday. Burial will be in Swan Lake Memory Gardens.

Memorials may be made to the United Presbyterian Church.

Friends may sign the online guestbook or send condolences at www.wrightandsalmon.com. Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 16 to June 18, 2019