Loretta McClain
BELLEVUE - Loretta A. McClain, 89, of Bellevue, IL, passed away at 6:05 a.m. Monday, June 17, 2019, at her residence.
She was born on April 21, 1930, in Peoria, the daughter of Peter and Helen McDonald Loser. She married Joseph N. McClain on June 27, 1953, at St. John's Catholic Church in Peoria.
She was preceded in death by her father, Peter, when she was a year old, and later by her stepfather, Larry "Pud" Wayne; her mother, Helen Wayne; her second son, Douglas McClain; and three granddaughters, Tracy Lynn McClain, Erin McClain and Megan McClain.
She is survived by her husband; two sons, Mike (Sue) McClain of Mapleton and Jim McClain of Bellevue; along with two daughters, Shelly McClain of Peoria Heights and Shawna McClain of Bellevue. Also surviving are 7 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
After graduating from Peoria Manual High School in 1948, Loretta worked at Caterpillar Tractor Co. for seven years. When her second son, Doug, was born, she decided to stay home and raise a family. When the children were growing up, Loretta and Joe loved taking their children on camping trips to many of the U.S. states.
From 1947 until 1954, Loretta enjoyed golfing with her girlfriends and participated in several nine-hole city golf tournaments. She enjoyed gardening and took pride in her flower beds that always looked like a picture. Loretta had many special recipes that she enjoyed preparing for holiday's and Sunday dinners for our families. She also loved to write and read about current events. Loretta will always be remembered for the loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother that she truly was.
In 1990, Larry Howard, Mayor of Bellevue at that time, asked Loretta if she would write an article about Bellevue's 1941-1991 50th anniversary of being incorporated. She accepted, and because of her hard work and many hours of research, the booklet was published in time for the 50th Anniversary of being incorporated. Residents past and present enjoyed this interesting and informative booklet. To Loretta's surprise, the booklet was dedicated in her name.
Cremation rites have been accorded. At her request, no services will be held. Her remains will be buried in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in West Peoria at a later date.
Memorial donations may be given in her name to OSF Hospice or the .
To share a memory or send a condolence in her name, visit www.peoriafuneral.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 19 to June 21, 2019