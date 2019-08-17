|
|
Loretta Perkins
WASHINGTON - Loretta Perkins, 86, of Washington passed away at 6:10 a.m. Friday, August 16, 2019, at Fondulac Rehabilitation and Health Care in East Peoria.
Loretta was born on November 14, 1932, in Peoria to the late George and Myrtle Goulden Schrader. She married Norman D. Perkins on February 5, 1970, in Lincoln.
Surviving are her husband, Norman; children, Wally (Marilyn), Andy (Donna), and Rick Miars, Janice Eberle, Colleen (Javier) Huanay and Laura Parks; step-daughters, Cheryl (Mike) Schmidt) and Pamela (Greg) Ordner; 16 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Virginia Schoonert and Darlene Peebles.
She was also preceded in death by her twin sister, Lorraine Davis; brother-in-law, Art Davis; and grandson, Garrett Miars.
Loretta was a consummate homemaker. She was a master seamstress, excellent cook, and enjoyed gardening. She worked as a nurses' aide at RestMor for a time and later helped run Perkins Janitorial Service with her husband. Loretta was a longtime, faithful member of Averyville Baptist Church in East Peoria. She was active in the church and taught Sunday School for third grade girls for many years.
Loretta's family would like to thank Fondulac Rehabilitation for their care and encouragement.
A funeral service for Loretta will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington. The Rev. David L. Coyle will officiate. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at the funeral home. Interment will be at Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria.
Memorial contributions may be made to Averyville Baptist Church.
Loretta's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to the family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2019