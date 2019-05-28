|
|
Lori Ann Harken
EAST PEORIA - Lori Ann Harken, 59, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, formerly of East Peoria, died Sunday, May 26, 2019, at her home, following a courageous battle with cancer.
A celebration of life gathering will be from 9 a.m. to 12 noon Saturday, June 1, 2019, at The Legacy Center at Murdoch-Linwood in Cedar Rapids.
Lori was born on March 1, 1960, in Peoria, Illinois, the daughter of Dean and Shirley (Nullmeyer) Roberts. She graduated from East Peoria Community High School. Lori married Raymond Harken on May 29, 1982, in Bartonville, Illinois. She was a caring homemaker and daycare provider and also a talented cake decorator. Lori was a former member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Peoria. She was very charitable and supported many non-profit organizations.
Lori enjoyed bowling and belonged to a mixed couple's league. She was very artistic and loved to paint. Lori had a wonderful sense of humor, with just the right sprinkle of sarcasm. She enjoyed being outdoors and gardening and loved all types of animals. Lori was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories. She will always be remembered as a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and friend.
Survivors include her husband, Raymond Harken; children, Sarah (Jared) Godbey, Aaron Harken and Jacob Harken; granddaughters, Oakley Godbey and Eastyn Godbey, all of Cedar Rapids; mother, Shirley Nullmeyer of East Peoria, Illinois; sister, Pamela (Frederick) Dawson of Pekin, Illinois; half-brother, Chad (Lima) Roberts of Arizona; step-brother, Robb (Ty) Manning of Wisconsin; mother-in-law, Shirley Harken of Peoria; and brothers-in-law, Steven (Sherry) Harken and David (Valerie) Harken, all of Peoria; as well as several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Dean Roberts; father-in-law, Warner Harken; and her grandparents.
Memorials may be directed to Hospice of Mercy.
Please share a memory of Lori at www.murdochfuneralhome.com, under obituaries.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 28 to May 30, 2019