Lori Carter
1958 - 2020
Lori Carter
PEORIA - Lori Carter, 62, of Peoria, IL passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
She was born August 14, 1958 in Peoria to Lawrence and Mae Brummer. Her parents preceded her in death.
She is survived by her daughter Elise Fryman of Mt. Auburn, IL; and Elise's three children, Sara Mae Fryman, Emma Lee Fryman and Grayson Fryman; her sister, Patricia (Charlie) Lindberg and her partner, Robert Ochs.
Lori graduated from Illinois Valley Central High School and Illinois Community College. She was a Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant. She worked at Methodist Hospital in Peoria for twenty years then taught at ICC before working at Peoria area nursing homes. Her last employment was Lutheran Hillside Village.
Lorie was a member of University United Methodist Church 2818 N. University Street, Peoria, IL 61604 where a visitation at 3:00 p.m. and memorial service at 4:00 p.m. will be held on Sunday, August 30, 2020. Due to the COVID Virus masks and distancing will be required. She was a proud organ donor. Her service will be conducted by Ethan Carnes and Chip Roland.
Memorials may be made to the University United Methodist Church for the United Methodist Women's Scholarship fund at ICC or PCAPS in her name.
The Cremation Society of Mid-Illinois Co. Pekin/Peoria is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at csmico.com

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 27 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
30
Visitation
03:00 - 04:00 PM
University United Methodist Church
AUG
30
Memorial service
04:00 PM
University United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of Mid Illinois
905 S 5th St
Pekin, IL 61555
(309) 688-2088
