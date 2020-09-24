Lori Thurman

EAST PEORIA – Lori Ann Thurman, 54, of Leesburg, Florida, formerly of East Peoria, passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020. Lori was preceded in death by her husband Vernon. Lori is survived by her 3 children, Karri Mills of East Peoria, Randi Steele of Canton, IL, Austin Mohr of Deland, FL; grandchildren, Sydney Stetler, Jacob Mills, Jackson Meacham & Ryder Mohr; siblings Bill (Wanda) Hankins of Sun City, AZ, Bruce (Robin) Hankins of Sandwich, IL, Lonnie Hankins of Pekin, IL, and Guy (Tammy) Hankins of Yorkville, IL. Lori enjoyed the simple things in life. The beloved friend and mother of 3 enjoyed spending time with family and relaxing in the sun on the beach. Cremation services have been arranged. A celebration of life for Lori will take place at 401 Kerfoot St., East Peoria, IL, on September 27, 2020, at 2 p.m.



