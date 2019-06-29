|
|
Lori Walsh
DELAVAN - Lori R. Walsh, 61, of Delavan passed away at 7:51 a.m. Friday, June 28, 2019, at her home.
She was born on November 26, 1957, in Lincoln, NE, to Kenneth E. and Myrna K. Zorn Brose. She married Mark S. Walsh on April 2, 1977, in Delavan, and he survives.
Also surviving are Duane Litwiller of Hopedale, who raised her; her mother and step-father, Myrna (Don) Brose of Delavan; two daughters, Kendra (Jeremy) Neuhaus and Shawna Walsh, both of Bloomington; three grandchildren, Andrew, Kayleigh and Bradyn Neuhaus, all of Bloomington; one great-grandson, Lincoln Neuhaus; one sister, Dana Gordon of Delavan; one half sister, Rhonda Boles of Delavan; and her fur babies, Lexi and Sadie.
She was preceded in death by her biological father, Kenneth Brose.
Lori worked at Ayer Public Library in Delavan from 1986 to 2000, Second Presbyterian Church in Bloomington from 2000 to 2008, and Hopedale Wellness Center in Administrative Support from 2008-2017.
She enjoyed walking and volunteering at Hopedale Wellness Center, but most of all, spending time with her grandchildren and attending their school events.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Delavan Presbyterian Church. Pastors Ted Pierce and Jean Sparks will officiate. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday and one hour before the service, both at the church. Burial will be in Prairie Rest Cemetery in Delavan.
Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Delavan is handling the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Illinois Cancer Care or Hopedale Wellness Center.
To express condolences online visit www.davisoswaldfh.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 29 to July 1, 2019