Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services
304 North Walnut Avenue
Princeville, IL 61559
(309) 385-4414
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services
304 North Walnut Avenue
Princeville, IL 61559
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:30 AM
Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services
304 North Walnut Avenue
Princeville, IL 61559
Lorine M. Simpson


1939 - 2019
Lorine M. Simpson Obituary
Lorine M. Simpson
BRIMFIELD - Lorine May Simpson (Bennett), 80, of Brimfield died at 3:58 a.m. on Monday, November 11, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Lorine was born on January 12, 1939, in Brimfield, the daughter of Shelby and Lurla (Bohanon) Bennett. She married Herbert Wesley Simpson on October 15, 1954. He preceded her in death on March 22, 2013, and are now together again, walking with Jesus.
She was a beyond amazing, warm-hearted, loving and caring mother of five children. Surviving are three daughters, Lurla (Ed) Wilson of Peoria, Vicky (Mark) Hoagland of Bellevue and LeeAnna (Dave) Kallenborn of Bartonville; two sons, Herbert (Cheryl) Simpson Jr. of Kentucky and Wesley (Angela) Simpson of Oak Hill; 17 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Linda Busby of Peoria, Mary Pope of Missouri and Betty Thierer of Washburn.
She was also preceded in death by her parents, two brothers and three sisters.
Lorine worshipped God joyously, became an ordained minister and spread His word through radio and prayer. She touched the lives of many people over the years. She had shops to help those in need called The Nearly New Shop located in Princeville, Elmwood and Yates City. She had an undying, generous heart of gold. Together with Herbert, they clothed and fed many through their married life.
Her funeral will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Princeville. Pastor Les Funderberg will officiate. Visitation will be from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery in Oak Hill.
Condolences may be left for Lorine's family on her tribute wall at www.haskellfuneral.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019
