Lorraine Decker
CHILLICOTHE - Lorraine G. Decker, 92, of Chillicothe passed away at 1:21 p.m. on Monday, January 6, 2020, at her home, with her family by her side.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Private services will be held.
Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington is assisting the family with arrangements.
Lorraine's memorial website with additional information is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to the family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 8 to Jan. 10, 2020