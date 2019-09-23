|
Lorraine Giugler
CHILLICOTHE - Lorraine Giugler, 92, of Chillicothe died at 2:37 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria.
Born July 20, 1927, to Van Z. and Alice Kitzmiller Smith in Peoria, she married Walter F. Giugler on Dec. 30, 1945, at First United Methodist Church in Lacon. He preceded her death on July 18, 2013.
Also preceding her in death were her parents; one daughter, Janet Giugler; two brothers, Charles "Dick" Smith and Robert Smith; and one sister, Delores Petty.
Surviving are her son, Larry (Mary) Giugler of Sparland; two daughters, Nanette (Kevin) Grindstaff of Decatur and Sally (Alan) Goeke of Burr Ridge; grandchildren, Lilja Agness and Erik Zachary Agness of Appleton, WI, Michael (Samantha) Giugler and Brian Giugler of Sparland, Alysa Goeke and Evan Goeke of Burr Ridge, Ian Grindstaff of Rochester, MN, and Cole Grindstaff of Decatur; and great-grandchildren, Ruby Vasquez and Eloy Vasquez of Appleton, WI. Also surviving are one brother, Russell (Eleanor) Smith of Chillicothe; and two sisters, Rose Marie Taylor of Carbondale and Carmen (Don) Biddison of Chillicothe; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Lorraine enjoyed sewing and quilting; her beautiful quilts will be cherished by her family for generations to come. She was a realtor and enjoyed reading and baking.
Lorraine generously opened her home, offering comforting words and encouragement to scores of her children's friends throughout the years.
For more than 50 years, Lorraine and her dearest friends were members of The Girls' Card Club. She participated until Spring of 2019.
Lorraine was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Chillicothe for more than 70 years.
Memorials for Lorraine may be directed to her church or the Chillicothe Veterans' Memorial.
The funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at Shore Acres Clubhouse in Chillicothe. Visitation will be one hour before the service at Shore Acres. The Rev. Raymond Harrison will officiate. Cremation has been accorded. Private burial will be at a later date.
Weber-Hurd Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 23 to Sept. 25, 2019