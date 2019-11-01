|
Lorraine Ramler
MORTON – Lorraine E. Ramler, 93, of Morton, passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019, at her home.
Lorraine was born July 21, 1926, in Deer Creek Township, Iowa to Herman and Anne (Stanger) Trost. She married Bruce Ramler on February 10, 1951, in Deer Creek, Ill.
Surviving are her husband, Bruce of Morton; four daughters, Cheryl Ramler of Dunlap, Diane (Greg) Schwarzentraub of Morton; Wendy (Mark) Huetteman of New Buffalo, Mich., and Mary Anne (Patrick) Phelan of Woodstock, Ill.; and six grandchildren, Jackie Schwarzentraub, Nick (Lauren) Schwarzentraub, Rachel (Ryan) Hylas, Teddy Huetteman, Mary Francis Huetteman and Annie Huetteman.
She was preceded in death by two sisters, Fern Behrens and Virginia Halligan.
Lorraine was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was known to have a green thumb with many beautiful houseplants that she cherished and cared for.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, November 4, 2019, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Peoria, with Pastor Chip Winter officiating. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, November 3, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Monday, prior to the service, at the church. Burial will be at Hirstein Cemetery in Morton.
Memorials may be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church or , both in Peoria.
To view Lorraine's video tribute or to leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019