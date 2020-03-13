|
LorrettaAnn Corwin
PEORIA - LorrettaAnn Corwin, age 87, of Peoria, passed away at 8:41 PM on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at the home of her daughter.
Born August 14, 1932 in Keokuk, Iowa, a daughter to Walter E. and Lorretta M. (LaFeber) Hillyer. On August 6, 1950 she married Richard L. Corwin in Springfield, IL and together they cherished 52 years until his passing on June 15, 2003.
Survivors include three children: Lynn Nelson of Kansas City, KS, Karen S. Moore of Peoria Heights and Helen M. Preece of Peoria; four grandchildren, one great-grandson and one great-great grandson.
Lorretta was preceded in death by her parents, husband Richard and four brothers and three sons-in-laws.
Visitation will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020 between the hours of 5:00 PM and 7:00 PM at Wright & Salmon Mortuary. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St. Thomas Catholic Church with an additional visitation being held 30 minutes prior to mass. Msgr. Jason Gray will officiate and burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery.
Memorials in Lorretta's memory may be made to Unity Point Methodist Hospice.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020