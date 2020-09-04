Lotus E. Phillips
PEORIA - Lotus Elaine Phillips, 95, passed away peacefully on August 28, 2020. She was a resident at Lutheran Hillside Village for most of the past ten years and enjoyed good health.
Lotus was born in Cooksville, IL, on March 6, 1925, to Opal and Orrin Wright. She was preceded in death by her loving sister, Iris, and her two brothers, Ernie and Larry.
Lotus married Warren Edward Smith, and together they raised a family of 6 children.
She later married Keith Phillips, the love of her life, with whom she shared many wonderful years of laughter and shared interests. Keith preceded her in death.
Lotus is survived by her loving children: Sue (Jerry) Meismer of West Peoria, Warren Doug (Susan) Smith of Chicago, IL, Linda (Eldon) Tatum of Peoria, IL, Tom Smith of Tampa Bay, FL, Terry (Tom) Malone of Peoria, IL, and Laura (Ike) Hatchett of Peoria, IL.
Lotus was blessed with 14 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
Lotus lived a robust and meaningful life! As a young woman in her 20's, Lotus supported her country during World War 2, in her service with McDonnell-Douglas Aircraft in Chicago. She was a real-life "Rosie the Riveter"! She also worked as a seamstress and in a variety of secretarial positions over the years. Her favorite position was with the Farm Bureau of Peoria. It was there she met and fell in love with her husband, Keith Phillips.
Lotus was gifted with creativity and pursued the visual, literary, and musical arts. She was a writer, painter, quilter, and musician. She studied classical piano when she was in her 40's. She also loved to play show tunes on the piano, especially when her children would sing along.
She enjoyed quilting, creating bold, brightly-colored, contemporary quilted wall hangings. She was active in the quilting group "Gems of the Prairie" in Peoria, IL.
She participated in the writing group at Lutheran Hillside Village called "Pen Souls", and wrote poetry and short stories recounting her childhood years. Lotus volunteered at Lutheran Hillside Village, creating handmade greeting cards for the residents. Lotus was a talented artist and was a prolific painter well into her 95th year.
Lotus lived the entirety of her life as a gracious, empathetic, sophisticated, kind-hearted, fun, and witty woman. She loved her family dearly and was loved and respected by all who had the good fortune to know her. She will be dearly missed by her family, friends, and community.
Cremation will be accorded by Mason-White Funeral Home, Washington, IL. A Celebration of Life for family members will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the charity of donor's choice. To share a memory or send a condolence for her family, visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com
