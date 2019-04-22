|
Lou Johnson
DUNLAP - Lou Johnson, 92, of Dunlap passed away, Sunday, April 21, 2019, surrounded by his family, at his home in Dunlap.
He was born on July 10, 1926, in Lockport, IL, to Richard and Ermel (Haines) Johnson. He married Irene Baumann on May 14, 1963, in Aurora, IL. She preceded him in death on April 17, 2006, in Peoria.
His parents and one brother, Richard, also preceded him in death.
Surviving are his three daughters, Susie (Jayson) Algas of Dunlap and Julianne (Frank) Ierulli and Leah (Mike) Dafforn, both of Peoria. Also surviving are seven grandchildren, Aaron, Alexa, Nicholas, Victoria, Jack, Tommy and Mattie; one great-grandson, Jude; and one sister, Dorothy Pauson of Joliet, IL.
Lou served in the U.S. Army and received his bachelors degree from St. Ambrose University. He was a member of St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church and worked in the accounting Department at Caterpillar, Inc. for over 30 years before retiring. Lou was a member of the Knights of Columbus Spalding Council 427 and the Sandtrappers Golf Group.
Lou was an avid golfer and bowler, who enjoyed spending time with his family and being involved in his grandchildren's activities.
A funeral service will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday, April 26, 2019, at St. Jude Catholic Church, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow the service at Resurrection Cemetery in Peoria.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Greater Peoria Honor Flight Program at www.greaterpeoriahonorflight.org.
Words of comfort can be shared with the family at www.woolsey-wilton.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2019