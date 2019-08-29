|
|
Lou W. Taylor
PRINCEVILLE — Lou W. Taylor passed away in Crystal Beach, Florida on the morning of August 13, 2019. He was 62 years old. Lou was born to Joe and Aline Taylor on July 11, 1957 in Peoria, Illinois and grew up in nearby Rome. He attended St. Edward's Catholic School and Illinois Valley Central High School in Chillicothe, where he competed on the wrestling team and made many life-long friends.
Lou studied political science at Illinois Central College and Illinois State University. After co-owning a restaurant in Little Rock, Arkansas, he returned to Chillicothe to own and run Marge's Tavern. He later managed his own financial consulting business, West Shore Investments and, upon retiring to Florida, co-owned Jaguar Fishing, a commercial fishing company.
When it came to the things that Lou most enjoyed, the list is long. Many summer afternoons were spent at the pool after a long day of yard work at his residence in Princeville, IL. Lou always enjoyed listening to favorite music such as the Allman Brothers, Leon Russell, and even classic Sinatra. Time spent with close friends, sharing laughs over a cold Budweiser, was also among his favorite activities. Far and away though, Lou's greatest joy was raising his daughter Jetta. Being an excellent father was what gave Lou his greatest fulfillment and happiness.
Lou was preceded in death by his father, Joe, and his mother, Aline. He is survived by his daughter, Jetta Taylor, and his sister, Paula Bergstresser, as well as several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Lou's life will be held at Marge's Tavern in Chillicothe, Illinois on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 2pm. This gathering will allow friends the opportunity to reminisce and share memories of Lou's life. A private family service will be held at a later date.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 29 to Aug. 31, 2019