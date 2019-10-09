|
Louan Hasler
EDWARDS - Louan Philomene Hasler, 80, of Edwards, Illinois, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria, after a short illness.
Louan was born on February 25, 1939, to Ethel Louise and Leland Ray Foster in Peoria. She married Mendel Loren Hasler on August 28, 1960, in Peoria, and he survives.
Also surviving are one son, Greg (Diana) Hasler of Pekin; one daughter, Teressa (David) Weiss of Chillicothe; and three grandsons, Nicholas (Paige) Hasler, Jonathan Hasler (Marilyn Leon) and Ryan Weiss.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Louan began her career at International Harvester Company and later she and Mendel owned and operated Foster's Marine in Tremont. Louan then went to work for Caterpillar and, after 26 years of employment, retired in 2014.
Louan loved her family and friends more than words can express, always putting others first. She was an avid Bradley University Basketball fan, not missing a home game for many years. She and Mendel were part of the Bradley Braves fan club and it was a true joy for her to root on her Braves. In honor of Louan's love for the Braves, the family is kindly asking for attendees at the visitation to wear red apparel.
A funeral mass will be at 9 a.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Kickapoo. Father Joseph Dondanville will officiate. A visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Tremont. Entombment will be at Resurrection Mausoleum in Peoria.
In lieu of flowers, family is requesting donations be made to the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home or Bradley University.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2019