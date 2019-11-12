|
LouAnn Funk
EAST PEORIA - LouAnn Funk, 81, of East Peoria, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus at 3:14 a.m. on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at Apostolic Christian Skylines in Peoria.
She was born on November 15, 1937, in Peoria, IL, to Noah T. and Lorraine S. (Sutter) Herman. She married Albert James "Jim" Funk on June 15, 1958, in Peoria, IL.
Surviving are her husband, Jim Funk of East Peoria, IL; three children, Timothy (Deb) Funk of Peoria, IL, Mary Leigh Funk and Nola Norton (dear friend) of East Peoria, IL, and Fredrick (Diane) Funk of Morton, IL; and her eight grandchildren, Dustin (Erin) Funk of Peoria, IL, Ryan (Alyssa) Funk of Springfield, IL, Aaron (Kendra) Funk of Morton, IL, Isaac (Elise) Funk of Newnan, GA, Heather (Kyle) Plattner of Edwards, IL, Adam (Lindsay) Funk of Morton, IL, Alex (Michaela) Funk of Alton, IL, Holly (Caleb) Moser of Larchwood, IA; and 16 great-grandchildren. She had eight siblings, four of which survive her, Howard Herman of Peoria, IL, Gloria (Don) Bauer of Tucson, AZ, Mary (Dave) Ginzel of Peoria, IL, and Laurie Jo Herman (Joe Maurice) of Yakima, WA. She is also survived by three sisters-in-law, Mary Ann Herman of Peoria, IL, Lois Herman of Peoria, IL, and Edith Freed of Phoenix, AZ; and many nieces and nephews, who she loved dearly.
She was preceded in death by her parents; four siblings, Doris Wenninger, Phyllis Lang, Ronald Herman and Allan Herman; four brothers-in-law, Jim Wenninger, George Lang, John Diggle and Allen Freed; and two sisters-in-law, Nancy Herman and Sarah Diggle.
LouAnn was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church of Peoria. She was baptized on June 27, 1954. She loved Jesus with all her heart and glorified Him through her life.
LouAnn graduated from Woodruff High School in Peoria in 1955.
After living 14 years in Gridley, IL, the family moved to Tucson, AZ, for 25 years, returning to Peoria in 1996.
A visitation will be held Friday, November 15, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Davison-Fulton Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home in Peoria. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at 10 a.m., with visitation from 9 to 9:45 a.m., at the Apostolic Christian Church of Peoria, with church ministers officiating. Burial will follow in the Apostolic Christian Church Cemetery, near Edwards, IL.
Memorial contributions may be made to Midwest Food Bank (Peoria Division) or the AC Skylines senior living and nursing home in Peoria, IL.
You can view LouAnn's obituary online at www.woolseywilton.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2019