|
|
LouAnn Naffziger
WASHINGTON - Lou Ann Naffziger, 83, of Washington passed away at 12:59 p.m. on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on December 30, 1936, in Harrisburg, PA, the daughter of the late George and Beatrice DeWire Moser. She married Ronald L. Naffziger on October 21, 1956, in Washington. He passed away on April, 15, 2017. One brother, Lee, also preceded her in death.
Surviving are her children, Lindsey Naffziger, Jolinda Naffziger, Dane (Kelly) Naffziger and David Naffziger, all of Washington. Also surviving is one granddaughter, Danielle (Peter) Rauser of Chicago.
She enjoyed reading, playing bridge, dominoes, bowling, snow skiing and fishing.
At an early age, she worked at LeTourneau in Peoria. She enjoyed working at the Washington Courier, CF&L Advertising and later working at CBS Catering, all in Washington, before her retirement in 2002. In 1966, she and Ron started farming and she was active in the daily operations. She was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Washington.
A funeral service is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Washington. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington. Further visitation will be from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Friday at the church. Burial will be in Glendale Cemetery in Washington.
Memorials in her name may be given to St. Mark's Lutheran Church or the Disabled American Veterans at DAV.org or P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45205-0301.
Memories and condolences may be sent using www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020