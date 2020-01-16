Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oaks-Hines Funeral Home
1601 E CHESTNUT ST
CANTON, IL 61520
(309) 647-1601
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Oaks-Hines Funeral Home
1601 E CHESTNUT ST
CANTON, IL 61520
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Oaks-Hines Funeral Home
1601 E CHESTNUT ST
CANTON, IL 61520
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Louetta Sailer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louetta B. Sailer


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louetta B. Sailer Obituary
Louetta B. Sailer
CANTON – Louetta B. Sailer, 82, of Canton passed away at 12:36 pm Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Graham Hospital in Canton. She was born on May 26, 1937 in Canton to Raymond and Eythel (Hedges) Johnson. Louetta married Howard W. Sailer on October 10, 1959 in Canton. He preceded her in death on January 29, 2012. Also preceding her in death were parents and two brothers; James "Bob" Johnson and Allen L. Johnson. Surviving are two daughters; Lisa (Marty) Bowton and Vicki (Mark) Carpentier both of Canton, brother Paul L. Johnson of Delong, and four grandchildren; Joshua and Jessica Bowton, and Brandon and Sarah Carpentier.
Louetta was an avid domino player and loved to camp and travel. She was a member of South Park United Methodist Church in Canton. The family would like to thank Dr. Savegnago and the nursing staff at Graham Hospital ICU.
Services will be 11 am Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Oaks-Hines Funeral Home in Canton where visitation will be from 6-8 pm Monday, January 20, 2020. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery in Canton. Memorials can be to South Park United Methodist Church. To view Louetta's DVD or to leave online condolences, please visit www.oakshinesfuneralhome.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 16 to Jan. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louetta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -