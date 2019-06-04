|
Louis Hansen
WASHINGTON - Louis H. Hansen, 93, of Washington, IL, formerly of Lake Tapawingo in Blue Springs, MO, passed away at 2:55 p.m. Sunday, June 2, 2019, at Reflections Memory Care in Washington.
He was born on Oct. 14, 1925, in Kimballton, IA, to Herman and Helena Hansen. He married Etta May Riddle on March 25, 1946, in Des Moines, IA. She preceded him in death on Oct. 3, 2014.
He was also preceded in death by his parents and one son, Phillip.
Surviving are two sons, Dennis (Peggy) Hansen of Bethany, MO, and Bruce (Judy) Hansen of Fairfax, VA; 10 grandchildren, Francine, Denise, Nicole, Nathan, Nicholas, James, Erik, Cory, Joseph and Robert; 8 great-grandchildren, Evan, Carson, Sophie, Kyle, Sadie, Samuel, Samantha and Lupe; and one brother, Robert Hansen of Colorado Springs, CO.
Louis was a U.S. Navy World War II veteran. He also served in the Coast Guard Reserve from 1964 to 1985, achieving the rank of Master Chief. He was on the Kansas City, MO, fire department for 41 years and was Fire Chief for 20 years, retiring in 1988. He served as Secretary/Treasurer to the Jackson County Fire Directors Office. He was a very talented stone mason, concrete finisher and carpenter and excellent Little League Baseball Coach.
Louie's kindness reached so many and he had a way of bringing out the best in people. He treated everyone with dignity and respect. He was a true hero and gentleman, inspiring many.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Reflections Memory Care or Transitions Hospice.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 8, 2019, at Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington. His funeral service will be at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 9, at the funeral home, with Pastor Kent Smith officiating. Burial will be at Glendale Cemetery in Washington.
Louis's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to the family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 4 to June 6, 2019